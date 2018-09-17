FIFA, CAF name Observers to NFF Elections

Related News

World football–ruling body, FIFA on Monday named Messrs Luca Piazza and Solomon Mudege as its observers to Thursday’s elections into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee 2018-2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mudege is FIFA’s Senior Manager for Development Programmes (Africa), while Piazza is a senior official in the FIFA President’s office.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications on Monday, also said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) designated a member of its Executive Committee, Sita Sangare, as its observer to the big event.

It said this was communicated through a letter addressed to the NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi and signed by CAF Secretary General, Amr Fahmy,

Sangare, an army colonel, is also President of the Burkina Faso Football Federation.

Katsina town is already bubbling for the much –anticipated polls with the arrival on Monday of an advance team from the NFF Secretariat.

The NFF Electoral Committee put in place by the NFF Congress at the 2017 Annual General Assembly in Jos, which is headed by Muhammed Sani Katu, will conduct the polls.

The committee has already cleared incumbent Amaju Pinnick, former Nigeria international and one –time NFF Secretary General Taiwo Ogunjobi, former NFF President Aminu Maigari and Chinedu Okoye to contest for the Presidency.

Incumbent Seyi Akinwunmi will vie with Sunday Dele-Ajayi for the 1st Vice President’s position, while Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah will oppose incumbent Ibrahim Musa Gusau for the slot of Chairman of Chairmen.

A total of 15 other persons will battle for the remaining eight available positions on the Executive Committee.

All 44 Members of the Nigeria Football Federation Congress will cast their votes on Thursday. A number of the voters will arrive in Katsina on Tuesday.

(NAN)