Ujah gets second goal of the season

Super Eagles striker got his second goal and it was also from the substitutes’ bench. The 27-year-old who was capped seven times for the national team without a goal to his name was introduced into the match home match against Augsburg in the 73rd minute for Jean Philippe Mateta – the same player he replaced when he scored his first goal against Stuttgart in August.

Augsburg scored with eight minutes left on the clock but Ujah equalised with a header in a goalmouth scramble in the 87th minute and Mainz got the winner three minutes into added time. Mainz are sixth on the Bundesliga table with seven points after three matches.

Kalu gets first Bordeaux goal

After a missed penalty and four matches under his belt, Bordeaux’s new No.10, Samuel Kalu got on the score sheet for the very first time against Nimes on Sunday. The winger, who won his first Eagles cap against Seychelles last weekend, was on for all 90 minutes as visitors, Nimes, forced Bordeaux to 3-3 result.

Kalu had a hand in their equaliser at 2-2 and then gave Bordeaux a 3-2 lead in the 57th minute. He got on the ball in the half of Nimes, went past two players and blasted a left-footed shot into the net via the post.

Unknown defender scores in Russia

In the Russian Premier League, unknown 35-year-old Nigerian defender, Adessoye Oyewole scored for the home side, Orenburg in a 2-1 defeat by Zenit St. Petersburg.

Oyewole was born in Russia and has played 12 seasons in Russia. He started out at Ural, where he played for six seasons before transferring to Orenburg in 2013. His goal was of a fine volley in the box and in his 13 seasons, he has scored 13 league goals.

Obasi returns to the goals

Forgotten 2010 World Cup forward, Chinedu Obasi scored his first goal for Elfsborg in the Swedish League against IFK Goteborg on Sunday. The supremely talented but injury-prone forward scored the first goal of the encounter on 23 minutes and assisted the second 10 minutes later.

But Goteborg fought back and got two goals in the second half – in the 70th and 87th minutes – the second a very controversial penalty. Obasi, 32, was shown a yellow card in the 85th minute for protesting the award of the penalty.