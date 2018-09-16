CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba hold Rayon Sport to goalless draw in Kigali

Related News

Enyimba International FC of Aba, Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, on Sunday held hosts Rayon Sports of Rwanda to a goalless draw in a quarter-final first leg fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the People’s Elephant were drawn with the Rwandan side in the quarter-finals pairings by the African football body (CAF).

The first leg at the Stade Régional Nyamirambo, Kigali, was a close affair as both sides were unable to break down each others defence.

The chances for both sides were not converted, even though Enyimba dominated possession away from home as Rayon Sports had more shots on target.

The visitors, however, held on for a vital away draw which could be an important result if they fail to concede at home in the second leg at home.

The result means that Enyimba have a chance to progress in front of their home supporters at their newly refurbished stadium in Aba in the second leg which will be played on September 23.

(NAN)