Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets Qualify For U-17 Africa Cup of Nations

The Nigeria U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, will be among the participating teams at the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania in May.

The Eaglets secured their berth after they edged past arch-rivals Ghana 3-1 on penalties after fulltime scores stood at 1-1.

Ghana’s Black Starlets went in front in the 54th minute after a goalless first half, which they dominated.

However, the Eaglets fought back to draw level 1-1.

Both teams had chances to get the winner before full time, but there were no more goals.

In the penalty shootout, the Eaglets triumphed 3-1 and will thus join seven other teams to battle for four World Cup slots next year.

The Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for the last edition of the African championship.