EPL: Victor Moses missing again as Hazard shoots Chelsea to top spot

Victor Moses’ dwindling fortunes at Chelsea continued on Saturday as he was not even listed for the Premier League clash against Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge which the Blues won 4-1.

Moses has made just one substitute appearance for Chelsea in the League this season; playing just nine minutes from the over 450 minutes why the Blues.

His absence has been inconsequential though as the Blues have been soldering on with five wins in as many games.

Chelsea had another good outing on Saturday as they came from a goal down to beat Cardiff City 4-1 at Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick in the game to help Chelsea maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

The Belgian international netted twice in the first half to cancel out Sol Bamba’s shock opener, before converting from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time to kill off the match.

Having trailed for the first time this season, the Blues showed good character to hold off Cardiff and added a late fourth through substitute Willian, placing them alongside Liverpool at the top of the standings.

Chelsea have a +10 goals difference while Liverpool who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the day’s early kickoff are also on 15 points, but they have a +9 goals’ difference.

In other Saturday games, Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi was missing in action for Arsenal, but the Gunners got all three points as the beat Newcastle United 2-1.

Manchester City were also in their element on Saturday; thrashing Fulham 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were on duty for Leicester City but regardless of their late charge, they were beaten 4-2 by AFC Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace got valuable three away points as they piped Huddersfield Town by a lone goal.

Results

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 2 Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth 4 – 2 Leicester City

Chelsea 4 – 1 Cardiff City

Huddersfield Town 0 – 1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 3 – 0 Fulham

Newcastle United 1 – 2 Arsenal