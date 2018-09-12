George Weah in action as Super Eagles beat Liberia in friendly

Related News

The President of Liberia and former World Footballer of the Year, George Weah, was in action on Tuesday night for the Lone Stars as they lost 2-1 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly match.

The game was played at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium with Israel-based John Ogu captaining the Super Eagles team.

Made largely of youngsters trying to break into the nucleus of the Super Eagles team, Nigeria raced into a two-goal lead in the first half.

Henry Onyekuru scored the first goal while Simeon Nwankwo doubled Nigeria’s lead.

The fans of the Liberian team were given something to cheer late in the game when new Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, was adjudged to have handled the ball with his hand in the box and a penalty kick was awarded and converted by the home team.

The friendly between the two West African States held 48 hours after last weekend’s round of qualifiers in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

As stated by Liberia’s Youth and Sports Ministry, Tuesday’s International Friendly will form part of a ceremony commemorating the retirement of George Weah’s famous # 14 shirt worn for the Lone Star of Liberia.

The ceremony had several ex-soccer stars of Liberia including some of the famous names that donned the # 14 for the Lone Star before George Weah.