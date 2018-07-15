Russia 2018: Luka Modric voted best player

Related News

In a tournament that had football greats like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among others, Croatia captain Luka Modric has emerged as the winner of the Golden Ball award for the best player at Russia 2018.

The superstar midfielder earned the tournament’s best player award, serving as the heart and soul of the team’s dream run to the final.

Eden Hazard of Belgium and Antoine Griezmann of France came second and third respectively.

The adidas Golden Boot was won by England’s Harry Kane who scored six goals in the tournament.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals in the competition.

Kylian Mbappe was undisputedly voted the Young Player of the tournament.

The 19-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star had four goals, including one in the final and three in the knockout stage.

Also, Thibaut Courtois was voted best goalkeeper having conceded six goals in seven games while Belgium took third place, its best finish in the World Cup.

The Chelsea man made some unbelievable saves, especially in the match against Neymar and Brazil to take home the top honor.

The 2018 World Cup ended on Sunday after 32 days of thrilling action. France were crowned champion after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow on Sunday.

The Russia 2018 World Cup produced 169 goals; one of the most in the history of the Mundial.