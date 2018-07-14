Related News

Having failed in their mission to make it to the final of the 2018 World cup in Russia, Belgium and England are eyeing a consolatory third place finish .

Despite being a losers final, victory for either England or Belgium will be massive as far as their World cup histories are concerned.

Victory today would ensure England’s best finish to a World Cup since 1966, whereas if it is Belgium that comes out top, it will be their best-ever finish.

Interestingly, the two sides were housed in the same group during the preliminary stages with Belgium piping England by a lone goal in the group stage clash.

Stay with Premium Times for Live Updates of the Belgium vs England third place clash.

Kick off is 3.pm

ENGLAND STARTING XI:Pickford; Jones, Maguire, Stones; Trippier, Dier, Delph, Loftus-Cheek, Rose; Kane, Sterling

ENGLAND SUBS: Walker, Lingard, Henderson, Vardy, Butland, Welbeck, Cahill, Young, Rashford, Alli, Alexander-Arnold, Pope

BELGIUM STARTING XI: Courtois; Vertonghen, Kompany, Alderweireld; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Chadli; De Bruyne, Lukaku, E Hazard

BELGIUM SUBS: Mertens, Carrasco, Batshuayi, Vermaelen, Mignolet, Casteels, T Hazard, Dembele, Januzaj, Boyata, Dendoncker

Kick off by Belgium

Belgium is trying to create something here… it’s a goal!

Belgium take the lead as Thomas Meunier volleys the ball into the back of the net. A great finish!

Thomas Meunier volleys the ball into the back of the net to put Belgium in front

Free kick… England have a chance here

Trippier’s effort causes no hassles for Belgium

CHANCE! Kevin de Bryune almost doubles the lead for Belgium but Pickford make a crucial save

England press home for an equaliser but a tame header by Loftus-Cheek saved by Courtois

Poor display by Sterling leads to England being disposed… It is over two years since Sterling scored for England

CHANCE! Kane misses a good chance for England after getting good service from Sterling who expertly controls the ball down for the captain

The cross too long of Lukaku as England make the needed clearance

Belgium get their first corner as Hazard’s shot is blocked away by John Stones

Nacer Chadli appears injured while play is temporary halted

BELGIUM SUB: Nacer Chadli is injured and is replaced by Thomas Vermaelen.