Chelsea names new coach

Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates are set for life under a new manager as the Blues have officially announced that Maurizio Sarri is their new gaffer.

The appointment of Sarri as the replacement for the sacked Antonio Conte was announced on Saturday on Chelsea’s official website.

Sarri, who has signed a three-year contract, said: ‘I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League. It is an exciting new period in my career.

‘I look forward to starting work and meeting the players on Monday ahead of traveling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action.

‘I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves.’

Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted to welcome Maurizio and are looking forward to him bringing his football philosophy to Chelsea.

“Maurizio’s Napoli side played some of the most exciting football in Europe, impressing with their attacking approach and dynamism, and his coaching methods significantly improved the players at his disposal.

“He has plenty of experience in Serie A and the Champions League and we know he is relishing the chance to work in the Premier League.”

Though with no silverware to show for his latest efforts, the 59-year old Sarri is credited with revitalising the fortunes of his last club Napoli and returning them to the Champions League.