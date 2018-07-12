Conte loses Chelsea job — Reports

Related News

After two seasons in the saddle, Antonio Conte has been relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge with Premier League giants, Chelsea.

Though Chelsea are yet to officially confirm this development, multiple reports in England and Italy, including Sky Sports Italia, are assertive about the exit of Conte from Chelsea.

It is understood that Maurizio Sarri, who was at Napoli last season, is set to be confirmed as Chelsea’s new head coach.

Conte, who claimed the Premier League title and an FA Cup in his two seasons at the club, had been anticipating the axe to fall all summer having endured a bad run last season in which the Blues finished outside the top-four.

Chelsea’s negotiations over the compensation due to Napoli to secure Sarri have hitherto proved complicated, and that many said has delayed the official sending of Conte who he had returned to his office at Cobham last weekend.

The Italian even took training on Thursday morning before news of his sack filtered in.