Nigerian players in transfers: Umar joins Gerrard’s Rangers’ revolution

Related News

Former U-23 striker, Sadiq Umar, has joined Glasgow Rangers on a one-year loan from AS Roma. The gangly striker, who spent the second half of last season in the Netherlands with NAC Breda and scored six goals in 10 league games, was lured to Scotland by Rangers’ new manager, Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool legend.

The loan was confirmed by AS Roma in on their website on Tuesday. The 21-year-old is on the fringes of the Super Eagles team and should improve under the coaching of Gerard. The former England midfielder had spoken very highly of the youngster even before the arrival.

“He would bring us a forward option,’ Gerrard told the Daily Mail. “He has good height, power, and presence on the pitch. He’s very enthusiastic. He’s the type of player who gives you just as much out of possession as he does in possession which is very important.”

Another Super Eagles fringe player, Ibrahim Alhassan, who moved on loan to Austria Vienna in 2017, has now joined Maritimo Madeira for about $470,000.

Alhassan played for the Super Eagles against Atletico Madrid last month in Uyo. The 21-year-old rangy forward is another forward that should break into the main Super Eagles in the next couple of years. He played 20 league games for Austria Vienna last season and scored one goal. He has three caps for Nigeria.

He wrote on Twitter, “All the glory be to God today for giving me a new opportunity with @MaritimoMadeira. Looking forward to helping this great club and my new team to win. Big thank you to @FCHearts_NG, my agency @BaseSoccer and my agent Bal Chalobah for his relentless work.

Another player, who shone against Atletico, Kelechi Nwakali will spend a third season out on loan from Arsenal. Nwakali joined Dutch side, NAC Breda, last week after a supposed deal that would have seen him turn out for Porto in Portugal, hit the rocks.

Dutch top division side Vitesse Arnhem recently announced the signing of relatively unknown AS Trencin winger, Hillary Gong on a four-year deal for a fee of about $4.7 million. The 19-year-old was a revelation in Slovenia last season where he played 30 league games and scored nine goals from his right wing position.

Former Rizespor striker, Bright Edomwonyi has joined Bright Edomwonyi in a four-year deal worth about $1.8 million. The 23-year-old played on loan at Sturm Graz – turning out for 11 matches and scoring three goals.

Edomwonyi, a former invitee to the U-20 national team told his new club’s website: ”I’m glad that I’m here now; Austria Vienna is a good club – that’s a good step for me. I want to help the team and will do my best to achieve our goals. I know the league very well, that’s an advantage.”