Russia 2018: Enugu govt redeems N5m pledge to Super Eagles

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has fulfilled his N5 million pledge to the Super Eagles for their performance at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Mr Ugwuanyi had in May made the pledge during a fund raising ceremony at a gala night for the Super Eagles.

He fulfilled his promise on Tuesday when he presented a cheque for the sum to the team through the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Joseph Udedi.

Mr Ugwuanyi congratulated the Eagles for their performance and wished them luck as they returned to their respective clubs.

In a similar development, the Enugu State Government also procured a world-class ultra modern physiotherapy facility, fitness and training equipment for Rangers FC to enhance their performance and care for injured players.

(NAN)