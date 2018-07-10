Real Madrid confirm Ronaldo’s exit to Juventus

Related News

European champions, Real Madrid, have released a statement announcing the imminent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Spanish club.

It is now official that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is on the brink of signing for Juventus.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC,” the Spanish club’s statement read.

“Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

“Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved, and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement.”

Since leaving Manchester United, he amassed 16 titles at the Bernabeu, including four Champions Leagues in the last five seasons.

“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations.

“Real Madrid will always be your home,” the statement concluded.