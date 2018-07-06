Belgium knock Brazil out of World Cup

Related News

Brazil have crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after they were beaten 2-1 by Belgium in their quarter-final clash at the Kazan Stadium on Friday.

The five-time World champions were tipped by many to go through into the last four but Neymar and his teammates were bossed by a resolute Belgian team that held their own to qualify for the semi-final for the second time in their entire history.

The Samba Boys started on a wrong footing with an unfortunate own goal from Fernandinho who aided the ball into the net from a Vincent Kompany header.

The Red Devils showed they were in for business when they doubled their lead off a sweet run initiated by Romelu Lukaku and finished expertly by Kevin de Bryune.

Substitute Renato Augusto did pull one back for Brazil but it was not enough to deny Belgium passage into the semi-final as the Red Devils will have to thank their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who made saves after saves; including a fingertip save to deny Neymar in stoppage time.

Having now qualified for the semifinal of the World Cup for only the second time since they first achieved the feat in 1986, Belgium will fancy their chances as they face another tough opposition in France in their next game