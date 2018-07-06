Brazil v Belgium (LIVE UPDATES): Hazard leads battle against Neymar’s team

Related News

Brazil and Belgium are top among the teams tipped to win the 2018 World Cup, but one of the two teams will exit the Mundial tonight.

Indeed, an explosive and equally tactical clash is anticipated in tonight’s quarter-final tie where Eden Hazard will be leading the line for Belgium against Neymar and the Samba Boys.

Brazil have tasted defeat just once in the last two years, while the Red Devils are on a 23-match unbeaten run – the longest of any remaining side in the competition.

With a winner bound to emerge in tonight’s clash at the Kazan Arena, one team’s fine run will definitely be halted.

This is just the second-ever meeting between the two sides on the world stage.

Kickoff is 7.pm

BRAZIL TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Allison; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Fernandinho, Paulinho, Coutinho; Willian, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

BELGIUM TEAM NEWS

STARTING XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Fellaini, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku

Kick off at the Kazan stadium..

The second quarter final game of Russia 2018 underway..

Free kick as Marouane Fellaini from Belgium trips Philippe Coutinho

Chance! So nearly a goal by Thiago Silva but his effort hits the post!

GOAL! BELGIUM IN FRONT

An unfortunate own goal by Fernerdinho

Brazil almost with an instant response to the goal conceded but Belgium clear the ball

Thibault Courtois makes a save from an effort from Coutinho

Vital block by Marcelo as Belgium make a run into the Brazil box

Fernandinho is only the second Brazilian to score an own goal in a World Cup match, after Marcelo in 2014

Lukaku takes on his first marker but dispossessed swiftly by Brazil

This is the first time that Brazil will be behind in a game in over 300 days… will they find a way back in this game?

SHOT!! Marcelo hits it hard but Thibault Courtois makes a save

Not looking nice for Neymar presently as he is being attended to by medics on the sidelines

The world’s most expensive player has walked back into the pitch

Brazil win a free kick on the right flank

Fernandinho and Neymar with shots but efforts blocked by the Belgium defenders..

GOAL!!! Belgium double their lead

Dashing run by Lukaku finished off by Kevin de Bryune

This De Bryune’s 15th goal for Belgium

Gabriel Jesus fails to get his header on target and Brazil remain two goals behind Belgium

Marcelo shot deflected and Thibault Courtois makes a save and another off a shot from Coutinho

Belgium bossing Brazil at the moment… since 1938, the Samba Boys have never come from two goals down to win a World Cup game… Any chance for them tonight?

Free kick by Belgium tipped over by the Brazil goalkeeper

Good flick by Kompany but the Brazil keeper saves the ball

Neymar goes down but referee waves play on

One minute added time

Half Time: Brazil 0-2 Belgium

We are back for the second half…Action resumes

Firminho comes in for Willian why Belgium remain unchanged

YELLOW CARD: Toby Alderweireld

Kompany does good to dispossess Neymar of the ball and Lukaku suffers same feat at the other end

Fernadinho plays the ball out and Belgium get a throw in

Great ball in by Marcelo but Firminho fail to connect well with the ball

Neymar goes down in the box but no penalty for Brazil

Gabriel Jesus goes down off a tackle from Kompany.. Referee double checks on VAR

Play on .. no penalty for Brazil

Brazil SUB: Douglas Costa in for Gabriel Jesus

Brazil have more ball possession at 57% compared to Belgium’s 43%

An hour has gone and the time ticking away for Brazil

CHANCE! Hazard ‘s effort glances past the Brazil goal

Another good save by Thibault Courtois

The Belgian duo of Fellaini and Chadli are of Moroccan descent… so the Red Devils have some Africans behind tonight

The players get a water break in this explosive encounter

Action resumes and Brazil pressing forward

Douglas Costa strikes a shot but blocked by Kompany

Belgium’s Meunier get a yellow card after bringing down Neymar

Costa with another shot but well caught by Thibault Courtois

Brazil coach takes off Paulinho and brings in Renato Augusto

Costa with a shot and Thibault Courtois with another point-blank save

GOAL….. Renato Augusto gives Brazil a lifeline with his clever header

This is Renato Augusto’s sixth goal for Brazil and quite a crucial one

CHANCE! Neymar gets a pass across to Firminho who turns and shoot but ball goes over the bar

Poor pass by Hazard after an initially good run gives Brazil back the ball possession

CHANCE… Renato Augusto with a lot of space place the ball off target

A pep talk from both benches as the players get another break

Belgium Sub: Vermaelen in for Chadli

MISS! Neymar does well to lay a pass to Coutinho inside the Belgium box but the Barcelona fluffs the opportunity for an equaliser

Yellow card for Fernandinho as he brings down Eden Hazard

Belgium SUB: Thielemans comes in for Lukaku

Thierry Henry is an assistant coach with the Belgium team… he is looking set to face his country, France in the semi-final

Hazard wins a free kick for Belgium while Fagner gets a yellow card for the tackle

Five minutes added time

Brazil making a claim for a penalty kick but referee says no

Hazard winning the free kicks, winding down the time and keeping Brazil off the ball

GREAT SAVE!! Thibaut Courtois denies Neymar again