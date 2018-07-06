Brazil v Belgium (LIVE UPDATES): Hazard leads battle against Neymar’s team

Brazil and Belgium are top among the teams tipped to win the 2018 World Cup, but one of the two teams will exit the Mundial tonight.
Indeed, an explosive and equally tactical clash is anticipated in tonight’s quarter-final tie where Eden Hazard will be leading the line for Belgium against Neymar and the Samba Boys.
Brazil have tasted defeat just once in the last two years, while the Red Devils are on a 23-match unbeaten run – the longest of any remaining side in the competition.
With a winner bound to emerge in tonight’s clash at the Kazan Arena, one team’s fine run will definitely be halted.
This is just the second-ever meeting between the two sides on the world stage.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates…
Kickoff is 7.pm
BRAZIL TEAM NEWS!
STARTING XI: Allison; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Fernandinho, Paulinho, Coutinho; Willian, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus
BELGIUM TEAM NEWS
STARTING XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Fellaini, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku
Kick off at the Kazan stadium..
The second quarter final game of Russia 2018 underway..
Free kick as Marouane Fellaini from Belgium trips Philippe Coutinho
Chance! So nearly a goal by Thiago Silva but his effort hits the post!
GOAL! BELGIUM IN FRONT
An unfortunate own goal by Fernerdinho
Brazil almost with an instant response to the goal conceded but Belgium clear the ball
Thibault Courtois makes a save from an effort from Coutinho
Vital block by Marcelo as Belgium make a run into the Brazil box
Fernandinho is only the second Brazilian to score an own goal in a World Cup match, after Marcelo in 2014
Lukaku takes on his first marker but dispossessed swiftly by Brazil
This is the first time that Brazil will be behind in a game in over 300 days… will they find a way back in this game?
SHOT!! Marcelo hits it hard but Thibault Courtois makes a save
Not looking nice for Neymar presently as he is being attended to by medics on the sidelines
The world’s most expensive player has walked back into the pitch
Brazil win a free kick on the right flank
Fernandinho and Neymar with shots but efforts blocked by the Belgium defenders..
GOAL!!! Belgium double their lead
Dashing run by Lukaku finished off by Kevin de Bryune
This De Bryune’s 15th goal for Belgium
Gabriel Jesus fails to get his header on target and Brazil remain two goals behind Belgium
Marcelo shot deflected and Thibault Courtois makes a save and another off a shot from Coutinho
Belgium bossing Brazil at the moment… since 1938, the Samba Boys have never come from two goals down to win a World Cup game… Any chance for them tonight?
Free kick by Belgium tipped over by the Brazil goalkeeper
Good flick by Kompany but the Brazil keeper saves the ball
Neymar goes down but referee waves play on
One minute added time
Half Time: Brazil 0-2 Belgium
We are back for the second half…Action resumes
Firminho comes in for Willian why Belgium remain unchanged
YELLOW CARD: Toby Alderweireld
Kompany does good to dispossess Neymar of the ball and Lukaku suffers same feat at the other end
Fernadinho plays the ball out and Belgium get a throw in
Great ball in by Marcelo but Firminho fail to connect well with the ball
Neymar goes down in the box but no penalty for Brazil
Gabriel Jesus goes down off a tackle from Kompany.. Referee double checks on VAR
Play on .. no penalty for Brazil
Brazil SUB: Douglas Costa in for Gabriel Jesus
Brazil have more ball possession at 57% compared to Belgium’s 43%
An hour has gone and the time ticking away for Brazil
CHANCE! Hazard ‘s effort glances past the Brazil goal
Another good save by Thibault Courtois
The Belgian duo of Fellaini and Chadli are of Moroccan descent… so the Red Devils have some Africans behind tonight
The players get a water break in this explosive encounter
Action resumes and Brazil pressing forward
Douglas Costa strikes a shot but blocked by Kompany
Belgium’s Meunier get a yellow card after bringing down Neymar
Costa with another shot but well caught by Thibault Courtois
Brazil coach takes off Paulinho and brings in Renato Augusto
Costa with a shot and Thibault Courtois with another point-blank save
GOAL….. Renato Augusto gives Brazil a lifeline with his clever header
This is Renato Augusto’s sixth goal for Brazil and quite a crucial one
CHANCE! Neymar gets a pass across to Firminho who turns and shoot but ball goes over the bar
Poor pass by Hazard after an initially good run gives Brazil back the ball possession
CHANCE… Renato Augusto with a lot of space place the ball off target
A pep talk from both benches as the players get another break
Belgium Sub: Vermaelen in for Chadli
MISS! Neymar does well to lay a pass to Coutinho inside the Belgium box but the Barcelona fluffs the opportunity for an equaliser
Yellow card for Fernandinho as he brings down Eden Hazard
Belgium SUB: Thielemans comes in for Lukaku
Thierry Henry is an assistant coach with the Belgium team… he is looking set to face his country, France in the semi-final
Hazard wins a free kick for Belgium while Fagner gets a yellow card for the tackle
Five minutes added time
Brazil making a claim for a penalty kick but referee says no
Hazard winning the free kicks, winding down the time and keeping Brazil off the ball
GREAT SAVE!! Thibaut Courtois denies Neymar again