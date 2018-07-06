France v Uruguay: Mbappe seeking to cement status against Godin-led Uruguay

Related News

France have a forward line, which includes wunderkind, Kylian Mbappe, that will test Diego Godin and his troops while Edinson Cavani’s expected absence due to a thigh injury will further take something away from the Uruguay attack, even though Luis Suarez will still be a handful.

Didier Deschamps will hope Kylian Mbappe is as effective as he was against Argentina when he gave a man of the match award winning performance.

The tactical prowess or otherwise of Deschamps has been called into question so many times and in this Uruguay team, he faces a team built not to concede.

Head to head

Wed 05/06/13 FRI Uruguay 1 – 0 France

Wed 15/08/12 FRI France 0 – 0 Uruguay

Fri 11/06/10 WOC Uruguay 0 – 0 France

Wed 19/11/08 FRI France 0 – 0 Uruguay

Thu 06/06/02 WOC France 0 – 0 Uruguay

Current Form [Last 5 matches]

France

Uruguay

France 1 – 1 United States

Uruguay 3 – 0 Uzbekistan

France 2 – 1 Australia

Egypt 0 – 1 Uruguay

France 1 – 0 Peru

Uruguay 1 – 0 Saudi Arabia

Denmark 0 – 0 France

Uruguay 3 – 0 Russia

Argentina 3 – 4 France

Portugal 1 – 2 Uruguay

Three duels to watch

Kylian Mbappe v Diego Laxalt

Mbappe will seek to expose the gap between Laxalt and Diego Godin, using his speed, which means Uruguay’s left back has to concentrate more on defending than joining the attack.

Samuel Umtiti v Luis Suarez

Barcelona teammates – Umtiti and Suarez will know enough about each other’s capabilities to believe they can stop each other but the edge is with the streetwise Suarez, who will know the weaknesses to exploit. Suarez is also familiar with Umtiti’s partner, Raphael Varane, who plays for Real Madrid.

N’Golo Kante v Lucas Torreira

France’s midfield general is Kante and he will be opposite the all-action Torreira, whose high-energy running has caught the eye in Russia. Kante has made 11 successful tackles to steer France into the quarterfinals and will cover every blade of grass on the Novgorod pitch on Friday – same as Torreira will do.

Quotes to Ponder

“Winning the match against France, allows us to dream even bigger to achieve the object we all want.” – Diego Godin, Uruguay Captain

“It will be a big struggle against a strong team.” – Hugo Lloris, France Captain

Stadium: The Nizhny Novgorod stadium is a 45,000-seater arena with columns and a blue and white roof that was inspired by the Volga River, which runs alongside it.

Referee in charge: It is the imposing 43-year-old Argentine, Nestor Pitana, that will be in charge and he has been a FIFA-graded referee since 2010. Pitana took charge of the opening Match between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and was also in charge of Mexico-Sweden and Croatia-Denmark. In the three matches, he has shown eight yellow cards, no red cards, and awarded two penalties.

World cup fact: Oscar Tabarez will take charge of his 186th match as Uruguay coach, and his 21st at a World Cup. He has become the World Cup’s oldest coach to take the helm beyond the group stage. [Courtesy FIFA]

Prediction: France 2-1 Uruguay