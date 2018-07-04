Super Eagles midfielder, Akpan, joins Bradford City on 2-year contract

Hope Akpan in action for Burton Albion (Photo Credit: Burton Mail)
Nigerian international Hope Akpan has linked up with English League one outfit, Bradford City, on a two-year contract from Burton Albion.

Akpan, 26, joined the football club on a free transfer, becoming the club’s ninth signing of the summer.

The midfielder, who has been capped at international level by Nigeria, has now joined up with his new team mates at their pre-season Cheshire training camp.

He said: “We are really pleased to get Hope into the building,” Bradford City head coach, Michael Collins was quoted as saying on the club’s official website.

“We already had excellent quality in that area (midfield), but Hope will add to that whilst also offering a strong physical presence.

“The intensity of the league demands we have quality in all departments to cope, and we feel like we are getting there now.”

(NAN)

