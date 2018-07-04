Real Madrid denies 272 million Euros Mbappe deal

Related News

European champions Real Madrid have denied reports of a world-record 272 million Euros (316 million dollars) deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign forward Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been one of the standout performers for France at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He joined PSG in 2017, on an initial loan deal that will become permanent this summer in a transfer that will see him become the second most expensive player in history.

However, Madrid has been closely linked with the 19-year-old attacker.

It has been claimed in France that he is on his way to the Spanish capital this summer to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly set to join Juventus after his shock revelation that he wants to leave.

The Spanish club, however, insisted on Wednesday that no such deal was in place, though, said the reports were simply false.

“Given the information published in the last few hours referring to an alleged agreement between Real Madrid and PSG for player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid says they are flatly false,” a statement on the club’s website read.

“Real Madrid has not made any offers to PSG or the player and regrets the dissemination of this type of information that is not contrasted with the parties.”

Madrid has been closely monitoring Mbappe since his days at Monaco and the principality club’s vice-president had said they made an offer worth 180 million Euros only to be knocked back as he opted to return to Boyhood Club PSG.

Mbappe scored 21 times in 44 games for the French club in his first season and had played a key role for the national team at the World Cup, having netted three times in four games.

The statement comes just a day after the Champions League holders made an announcement to clarify that talk of another world record deal with PSG had been struck.

This was after it was reported that they were set to sign Neymar this summer for 310 million Euros (360 million dollars).

Like Mbappe, the Brazilian is continually being linked to the Santiago Bernabeu outfit since arriving at the Parc des Princes team.

