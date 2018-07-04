Amuneke, others to decide 2017/2018 FIFA World best player

Related News

Former Nigerian international player, Emmanuel Amuneke, has been named by FIFA as a member of the panel to shortlist candidates for the men’s footballers and coaches of the year for the 2017/18 season.

Another African footballer, Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba, is also in the 12-man panel.

The Best FIFA Football Awards is the premier annual awards celebration held by football’s world governing body.

The men’s panel also includes legends Ronaldo, Fabio Capello and Frank Lampard, and Kaka amongst others.

The judges will shortlist 10 candidates for each category, which will be unveiled on 23 July 2018 – with a public vote opening on the same day.

Football fans, national team captains, head coaches and more than 200 media representatives will then cast their votes to decide who will be crowned the best players and coaches in the men’s and women’s games from last season.

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia currently showcasing the finest footballing talent on the planet, the race for the Best FIFA Football Awards is even more intense and the showpiece event will take on added significance when it returns to London for a second time on 24 September 2018.

At last year’s awards, Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the Best Men’s Player Award, Netherlands’ Lieke Martens was crowned Best Women’s Player, French icon Zinédine Zidane was named Best Men’s Coach and the Netherlands’ Sarina Wiegman was Best Women’s Coach.

Separate panels will shortlist candidates for the Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award, the FIFA Puskás Award and the FIFA Fan Award, with the winner of the Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award chosen by a panel of FIFA Legends.

In recognition and celebration of the essential role played by football fans in the game, the FIFA Fan Award, an appreciation of memorable moments created by fans, is voted for by supporters.

The FIFA Puskás Award, handed out to the player judged to have scored the best goal of the year, is also determined by fans’ votes.

The voting process for the men’s and women’s awards will open on July 23 and close on August 10.

FIFA will announce the final lists of the three nominees for each of the four categories listed above – as well as for the FIFA Puskás Award, the FIFA Fan Award and the Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award – in September.

The full list of panel members can be viewed here .