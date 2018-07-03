Russia 2018: England secure quarterfinal berth after beating Colombia

The Penalty shootout between Colombia and England (Photo Credit: Reuters)

England are through to the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

The Three Lions secured a berth in the last eight after they beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties in their Round of 16 tie in Moscow on Tuesday.

Colombia and England drew 1-1 after extra time.

After a goalless first half, England captain Harry Kane broke the deadlock; scoring in the 57th minute from the penalty spot.

Gareth Southgate’s men held on to the slim lead till the 90th minute when Colombia defender Yerri Mina scored an equaliser with a towering header from a corner in stoppage time, forcing both teams into extra time.

There were no more goals in extra time with the match heading to penalties.

England will now face Sweden at the Cosmos Arena in Samara on Saturday.

It is the first time England are making it to the quarterfinal of the World Cup since 2006.

