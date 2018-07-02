Russia 2018: Neymar shoots Brazil into Quarter Final

Related News

Fears of another big name exit from the ongoing World Cup has been temporarily suspended.

Second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino saw Brazil romp to a 2-0 victory over Mexico in Monday’s World Cup last-16 tie in Samara.

After a goalless first half, Neymar gave Brazil the lead before substitute Firmino put the game out of Mexico’s reach during the closing stages with Neymar providing the assist.

Coach Tite’s team progress through to the quarter-finals having registered their third consecutive clean sheet. The Selecao will now face the winners of the clash between Belgium and Japan.

Brazil are gunning for an unprecedented sixth World Cup title in Russia and with most of the other big names already fallen aside, one cannot bet against the Samba Boys going all the way.

