Rooney to quit Everton

Former England captain, Wayne Rooney, has agreed a deal in principle to move from English Premier League side Everton to Major League Soccer (MLS) club DC United, British media reports say.

The 32-year-old forward is set to sign a contract until the end of 2020 season and the move could be completed when the MLS mid-season transfer window opens on July 10.

Rooney, capped 119 times by England, rejoined the Merseyside club at the start of the season on a two-year deal after 13 trophy-laden years at Manchester United.

He scored the last of his 11 goals for Everton in December and manager Sam Allardyce has suggested he could not guarantee the player a regular starting spot next season.

At Manchester United, Rooney won five English Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, English FA Cup and was named Footballer of the Year in 2010.

(Reuters/NAN)