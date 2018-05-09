EPL: Iheanacho strikes down Arsenal

Related News

Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho, got the opening goal as Leicester City whipped Arsenal 3-1 in the penultimate league game for the season.

Iheanacho’s goal came in the 14th minute and the Super Eagles star was visibly delighted to score what was just his second league goal of the season.

A Jamie Vardy penalty 14 minutes from time and another goal by Riyad Mahrez gave the Foxes victory even though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored one for the Gunners.

Wednesday’s result meant Arsenal have fallen to their seventh consecutive away defeat in the Premier League.

It was also the first time ever that Arsene Wenger will be losing to Leicester City.

In another game played on Wednesday, the chances of Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates playing Champions League football next season was further reduced as the Blues could only manage a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

As it stands, the Blues can only secure a top-four place in the standings with victory at Newcastle United on Sunday, coupled with a Brighton & Hove win against Liverpool at Anfield.

At the Etihad, Manchester City have broken several Premier League records thanks to their 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Among others, their present points haul of 97 is the most ever in a Premier League season.