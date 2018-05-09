Mikel, Moses to battle for top prize at Nigeria Pitch Awards

Related News

The organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have reeled out a long list of nominees for different categories of the 5th edition of football awards.

A fierce contest is expected for persons to be crowned King and Queen of the Pitch in Nigerian football in 2017.

The Super Eagles trio of Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, and Wilfred Ndidi are jostling for the King of Pitch.

In the Queen of the Pitch category, Asisat Oshoala is still the top nominee for the umpteenth time. But she is expected to have a run for her money this time with the duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Ruben Charity also listed.

Shina Phillips, President of The Nigeria Pitch Awards expressed delight at the noble achievement of putting in place a credible and transparent reward system for Nigerian footballers and stakeholders who have continued to display exceptional talents, skills, passion and commitment to the round leather game.

“The Nigeria Pitch Award has grown to become a significant part of our football and calendar. We are proud of the standard set and the high quality of award winners” Phillips stated during a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

With previous editions of the Nigeria Pitch Awards held in Calabar, Kaduna and Uyo, Lagos has received the nod to host this year’s event being planned for June.

NIGERIA PITCH AWARDS (FULL LIST OF NOMINEES)

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2017/18 AWARD CEREMONY

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

1. Carl Ikeme Wolverhampton Wanderers

2. Ikechukwu Ezenwa Ifeanyi Ubah FC

3. Dele Ajiboye Plateau United FC

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

1. Leon Balogun FSV Mainz 05

2. William Troost-Ekong Bursapor FC

3. Shehu Abdullahi Anothosis Famagusta FC

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR

1. John Mikel Obi Tianjin Teda

2. Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City FC

3. Victor Moses Chelsea FC

STRIKER OF THE YEAR

1. Victor Moses Chelsea FC

2. Anthony Okpotu Lobi Stars FC

3. Odion Ighalo Changchun Yatai

MVP (MEN) IN THE NPFL

1. Ikechukwu Ezenwa Ifeanyi Ubah FC

2. Stephen Odey MFM FC/FC Zurich

3. Anthony Okpotu Lobi Stars FC

MVP (WOMEN) IN THE NWFL

1. Charity Rueben Ibom Angels

2. Rasheedat Ajibade FC Robo

3. Amarachi Okonkwo Nasarawa Amazons

COACH OF THE YEAR

1. Fidelis Elechukwu MFM FC

2. Gernot Rohr Super Eagles

3. Kennedy Boboye Plateau United

CLUB/TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. Super Eagles

2. Plateau United FC

3. MFM FC

REFEREE OF THE YEAR

1. Ferdinand Udoh

2. Adebimpe Quadri

3. Ogabor Joseph

STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

1. Lagos State

2. Rivers State

3. Delta State

FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

1. His Excellency Godwin Obaseki Edo State

2. His Excellency Emmanuel Udom Akwa Ibom State

3. His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State

SAM OKWARAJI AWARD FOR COMMITMENT TO NIGERIAN FOOTBALL

1. Shehu Dikko 2nd Vice President, NFF

2. Amaju Melvin Pinnick President, NFF

3. Chief Ifeanyi Ubah Chairman, Ifeanyi Ubah FC

CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD

1. Aiteo Group

2. Nigerian Breweries plc

3. Coca Cola plc

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR (PRINT)

1. Johnny Edwards Complete Sports

2. Tana Aiyejina Punch Newspapers

3. Olalekan Okusan The Nation Newspapers

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR (RADIO)

1. Godwin Enakhena Top Radio FM

2. Olawale Adigun Top Radio FM

3. Tony Bekederemo Brila FM

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR (TV)

1. Austin Okon-Akpan Channels TV

2. Godwin Enakhena LTV/SportsSplash

3. Mozez Praiz Supersport

QUEEN OF THE PITCH

1. Rasheedat Ajibade FC Robo

2. Rueben Charity Ibom Angels

3. Asisat Oshoala Dalian Quanjian

KING OF THE PITCH

1. Victor Moses Chelsea FC

2. Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City FC

3. John Mikel Obi Tiajin Teda