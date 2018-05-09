Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Alex Ferguson (Photo Credit: SkySports)
Alex Ferguson (Photo Credit: SkySports)

Former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient, the club said via its twitter handle @ManUtd on Wednesday.

Mr Ferguson had undergone an emergency brain haemorrhage surgery last Saturday and said to have been in intensive care to aid his recovery.

“Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery,” the tweet read.

The Scottish won 38 trophies for the club in his 26 year reign as manager.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.