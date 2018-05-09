Nigeria’s Ebuehi nominated for top Eredivisie award

Related News

One of the likely names on Gernot Rohr’s 23-man list is Tyronne Ebuehi, a right-sided defender with Eredivisie club, ADO Den Haag.

The 22-year-old has been nominated by VoetbalPrimeur as one of the 10 best right backs in the just concluded season in the Netherlands.

Ebuehi made his international bow for Nigeria against Togo in an international friendly last June and has four caps in all.

The website said, “Logical too, because the right back played an excellent first half of the season. An invitation from the Nigerian national coach for the World Cup would be the icing on the cake for Ebuehi.”

The youngster, who was eligible for Holland told his club’s website in February he has been surprised at the quick trajectory of his career – both at club and national levels.

“A year ago I did not dare to think that I would get the attention of such a big club and play in the national team, it could indeed go fast in football.

“I see it as a result of daily working hard to get better, that’s already paying off, but I’m not there yet, I have to keep developing myself, I have not finished at ADO Den Haag, ” said the player in direct contention with Bursaspor’s Shehu Abdulahi, for the Eagles right-back position.

The defender played 28 league games for ADO, who finished the season in seventh and qualified for the UEFA Europa League playoff.