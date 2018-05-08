AWCON Qualifiers: Nigeria invites Barcelona defender, 25 others

Related News

The Super Falcons Coach, Thomas Dennerby, has invited 26 players to begin camping on Thursday ahead of preparations for the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifying fixture against Gambia.

Top on the list of invitees is Ngozi Ebere who plays for Barcelona FC Women Club in Cyprus

The invited players are to resume camp at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on May 10.

The first phase will take place between May 10 and 15, with the second phase happening between May 17 and 22 and the third phase set for May 24 to June 1.

Only players selected for the trip to Banjul will take part in the fourth phase, scheduled for June 2 to 12.

The two-leg fixture will take place between June 4 and 12, with the Gambians hosting the opening leg in Banjul. The Nigeria Football Federation has chosen June 11 for the concluding leg in Nigeria.

Victory over two legs against the Gambians, who eliminated Burkina Faso in the preliminary stage, will send eight-time champions Nigeria to the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana later this year.

INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Chioma Nwankwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Ngozi Ebere (Barcelona FC Women, Cyprus); Emmanuella Ingenue (Pelican Stars); Rebecca Ajiga (Edo Queens); Gineka Ikeh (Bayelsa Queens); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Joy Jegede (Bayelsa Queens); Mariam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpalla (Confluence Queens)

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Osas Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Goodness Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Patience Agbokade (Sunshine Queens); Orjiugo Godson (Abia Angels); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Pelican Stars)

Forwards: Chinaza Uchendu (Rivers Angels); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Ijeoma Obi (Bayelsa Queens); Zainab Olapade (Jokodolu Babes); Glory Oshaghe (Confluence Queens); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens)