Nigeria League: Nasarawa, MFM FC win

Nine games were played in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday with no away victory.

There were six wins and three draws in the matches played.

Nasarawa United 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Heartland FC 1-1 Kano Pillars FC

Wikki Tourists FC 1-1 Rangers International

MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

Kwara United 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars FC

Lobi Stars 1-0 Sunshine Stars

FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Go Round FC

Katsina United 1-0 Plateau United

Rivers United 0-0 Abia Warriors

