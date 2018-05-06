Nigeria League: Nasarawa, MFM FC win

Nine games were played in the Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday with no away victory.
There were six wins and three draws in the matches played.
See full details of the results below
Nasarawa United 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC
Heartland FC 1-1 Kano Pillars FC
Wikki Tourists FC 1-1 Rangers International
MFM FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes
Kwara United 2-1 Yobe Desert Stars FC
Lobi Stars 1-0 Sunshine Stars
FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Go Round FC
Katsina United 1-0 Plateau United
Rivers United 0-0 Abia Warriors
(NAN)