El Clasico ends in stalemate as Messi, Ronaldo score

Related News

Fierce rivals, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, both scored in the last installment of El Clasico for the season as 10-man Barcelona forced Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez got the opening goal for Barca but Ronaldo was on hand to score his 18th Clasico goal thus equalling Alfredo Di Stefano’s Real Madrid record.

In the fiery encounter which produced eight yellow cards and a red card that led to the sending off of Sergi Roberto, Messi restored Barcelona’s lead despite the numerical disadvantage.

However, Gareth Bale saved the day for Mardid as his first ever Clasico goal made the tie end even at 2-2.

Already crowned champions, Barcelona are now three games away from becoming the first side to go all term without losing a match in the Spanish top flight since the 1930s.