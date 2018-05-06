CAF Cup: Enyimba beat Djoliba

Related News

Nigeria’s Enyimba International FC of Aba brightened their CAF Confederation Cup Group C campaign on Sunday at the U.J. Esuene stadium with an emphatic 2-0 defeat of Mali’s Djoliba in Calabar.

Isiaka Oladuntoye scored in the 48th minute while Stanley Dimgba converted a penalty in the 81st minute for the home team’s second in a Match Day 1 fixture at the Group Stage of 2018 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

The Bamako-based team controlled the midfield in the first half and had a few efforts on goal although poor shooting was their undoing.

Enyimba struggled to find their rhythm in the first half which ended goalless before taking control in the second half.

The People’s Elephant will be in action in Group C of the CAF Confederations Cup on May 16 away to CARA Brazzaville while Djoliba will host Willamsville of Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, same day.

(NAN)