Barcelona vs Real Madrid (LIVE UPDATES): Another El Clasico battle at Camp Nou

Barcelona are already La Liga champions but they are not expected to take it slow with Real Madrid in the season’s last Clasico tie.
Aside the bragging rights for whoever comes top in Sunday’s tie at Camp Nou, the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be rekindled as the debate on who is the best between the duo rages on.
Zinedine Zidane’s men will be heading to Catalonia full of confidence having made it into the final of the Champions League, and will now be hoping to prevent Barca going the entire La Liga season unbeaten.
Kick off is 7.45 p.m.
BARCELONA
STARTING XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Coutinho, L.Suarez, Messi
SUBS: Cillessen, Paulinho, Dembele, Alcacer, Semedo, D.Suarez, Vermaelen
REAL MADRID
STARTING XI: Navas; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo
SUBS: Casilla, Vallejo, Theo, Lucas, Asensio, Kovacic, Ceballos
Action already underway and Barcelona doing well
Ronaldo is ruled offside
Chance!!!!
Cristiano Ronaldo tries his luck from distance but his effort ends up safely in the hands of Marc-Andre ter Stegen
GOAL… Barcelona in front
Luis Suarez gets the goal.. Sergi Roberto provided the assist for the goal
Free kick Philippe Coutinho brings down Marcelo
Rash challenge by Nacho Fernandez commits a rough foul on Luis Suarez.. yellow card
GOAL!!! A real Madrid equaliser
Who else…. Ronaldo on target
Ronaldo appears injured and receives medical treatment on the field
Game resumes
Dangerous challenge by Luka Modric on Sergio Busquets
Both teams missing chances
Unusual. Cristiano Ronaldo has a wonderful chance to score but somehow manages to miss the target
Varane gets a yellow card for a rough tackle on Luis Suarez
Gareth Bale commits a rough foul on Andres Iniesta
Still 1-1
Madrid are still the side probing away and looking the more likely to score
Game momentarily has been stopped while the referee talks to the players
Messi, Ramos and Suarez all get yellow cards
Fourth official shows there are 2 minute(s) of time to be added
Sergi Roberto is shown a red card! Heavy protests from his teammates
Poor free kick by Ronaldo has it goes straight into the wall
HALF TIME: Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid