Barcelona vs Real Madrid (LIVE UPDATES): Another El Clasico battle at Camp Nou

Barcelona are already La Liga champions but they are not expected to take it slow with Real Madrid in the season’s last Clasico tie.

Aside the bragging rights for whoever comes top in Sunday’s tie at Camp Nou, the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be rekindled as the debate on who is the best between the duo rages on.

Zinedine Zidane’s men will be heading to Catalonia full of confidence having made it into the final of the Champions League, and will now be hoping to prevent Barca going the entire La Liga season unbeaten.

Kick off is 7.45 p.m.

BARCELONA

STARTING XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Coutinho, L.Suarez, Messi

SUBS: Cillessen, Paulinho, Dembele, Alcacer, Semedo, D.Suarez, Vermaelen

REAL MADRID

STARTING XI: Navas; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

SUBS: Casilla, Vallejo, Theo, Lucas, Asensio, Kovacic, Ceballos

Action already underway and Barcelona doing well

Ronaldo is ruled offside

Chance!!!!

Cristiano Ronaldo tries his luck from distance but his effort ends up safely in the hands of Marc-Andre ter Stegen

GOAL… Barcelona in front

Luis Suarez gets the goal.. Sergi Roberto provided the assist for the goal

Free kick Philippe Coutinho brings down Marcelo

Rash challenge by Nacho Fernandez commits a rough foul on Luis Suarez.. yellow card

GOAL!!! A real Madrid equaliser

Who else…. Ronaldo on target

Ronaldo appears injured and receives medical treatment on the field

Game resumes

Dangerous challenge by Luka Modric on Sergio Busquets

Both teams missing chances

Unusual. Cristiano Ronaldo has a wonderful chance to score but somehow manages to miss the target

Varane gets a yellow card for a rough tackle on Luis Suarez

Gareth Bale commits a rough foul on Andres Iniesta

Still 1-1

Madrid are still the side probing away and looking the more likely to score

Game momentarily has been stopped while the referee talks to the players

Messi, Ramos and Suarez all get yellow cards

Fourth official shows there are 2 minute(s) of time to be added

Sergi Roberto is shown a red card! Heavy protests from his teammates

Poor free kick by Ronaldo has it goes straight into the wall

HALF TIME: Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid