Cardiff City promoted to Premier League

Cardiff City were promoted to the English Premier League after a goalless draw against Reading on Sunday secured them second place in England’s second tier Championship.

Cardiff finished with 90 points, two points ahead of third-placed Fulham, who suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at Birmingham City on the final day of the campaign.

Cardiff re-entered the top-flight for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

However, there was misery for Burton Albion and Barnsley, who dropped into League One after losing 2-1 to Preston North End and 4-1 to Derby County respectively.

Bolton Wanderers narrowly avoided the drop after staging a comeback in the closing minutes to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Champions Wolves fell to a shock 3-0 defeat at basement side Sunderland, whose relegation to the third tier was confirmed last month.

Fulham join Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Derby County in the playoffs, which kick off on May 11. (Reuters/NAN)