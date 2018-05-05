Four matches to watch this weekend  

Related News

Enyimba v Djoliba @UJ Esuene Stadium @5pm on April 6

The Elephants are the last surviving Nigerian team in CAF competition and they welcome MFM slayers, Djoliba to Calabar on Sunday. And it is decision time as stated on the Enyimba Twitter page, “This is what it’s all about, #Elephants. “Where the #CAFCC really begins. No more preliminaries, no more play-offs. Crunch time!” For the Elephants to go far in this year’s CAF Confederations Cup, Paul Aigbogun has to solve their impotence in front of goal. In their last five matches, they have scored just the three goals, even though they have also shown defensive nous by conceding just once.



Current Form: Enyimba [D-W-D-D-D]; Djoliba [D-W-L-W-D]

Head to head: None

Prediction: Enyimba 2-1 Djoliba



Chelsea v Liverpool @Stamford Bridge @4:30pm on April 6

Three of the last three clashes between these sides have ended in 1-1. Tight, passionate affairs but one in which Jurgen Klopp holds the edge, having won both of his trips to Stamford Bridge and Sunday presents the chance to become the first opposing manager to win on his first three visits there. But will the Liverpool manager rest some players after their midweek Champions League final qualification? Or will he continue to field the dynamic front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and EPL goal king, Mohamed Salah? Top four is not mathematically secure at the moment for Liverpool, a position Chelsea are still feverishly chasing, with a game in hand on the Reds. Six points separate these two but one point on Sunday for Klopp guarantees Champions League at Anfield next season.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-W-W-W-D]; Liverpool [L-D-W-D-W]

Head to head

Sat 25/11/17 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea

Tue 31/01/17 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea

Fri 16/09/16 PRL Chelsea 1 – 2 Liverpool

Thu 28/07/16 ICC Chelsea 1 – 0 Liverpool

Wed 11/05/16 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool



Barcelona v Real Madrid @Camp Nou @7:45pm on April 6

Gerard Pique has said there is no need for Real Madrid to give Barcelona a guard of honour in Sunday’s Clasico because they did not ‘participate’ in La Liga. Tongue in cheek, a remark that should motivate Zinedine Zidane and his players – stopping Barcelona from going through the league season unbeaten. Real Madrid looked like an unstoppable force last August in the Spanish Super Cup, which they won 5-1 on aggregate but Ernesto Valverde has coached some defensive structure into team play and they are now just three games from going an entire season unbeaten. Real Madrid will have their say on this on Sunday!

Current Form: Barcelona [W-W-D-W-L]; Real Madrid [D-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

Sat 23/12/17 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 3 Barcelona

Wed 16/08/17 SUC Real Madrid 2 – 0 Barcelona

Sun 13/08/17 SUC Barcelona 1 – 3 Real Madrid

Sun 30/07/17 ICC Real Madrid 2 – 3 Barcelona

Sun 23/04/17 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 3 Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid



Napoli v Torino @Stadio San Paolo @2pm on April 6

This is the last life for Maurizio Sarri and his troops. Draw against Torino on Sunday and the Scudetto dream will evaporate for another season, not that a win guarantees the race is still on. Kalidou Koulibaly will serve a suspension though Torino are now secure in the knowledge of no Europe and no relegation –their players are already away on their summer holidays! Will Juventus open the door of hope once again by faltering against Bologna on Saturday? They will know that result before facing Torino on Sunday and that will either motivate or depress.

Current Form: Napoli [L-W-W-D-W]; Torino [L-L-D-D-W]

Head to head

Sat 16/12/17 SEA Torino 1 – 3 Napoli

Sun 14/05/17 SEA Torino 0 – 5 Napoli

Sun 18/12/16 SEA Napoli 5 – 3 Torino

Sun 08/05/16 SEA Torino 1 – 2 Napoli

Wed 06/01/16 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Torino

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Torino

