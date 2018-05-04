EPL: Brighton record shock win over Manchester United

Related News

The season in England and across Europe has been filled with so much drama and with two more games to end the 2017/18 Premier League season there was another ‘shocking’ result on Friday night.

Brighton & Hove Albion made certain of another season of Premier League football thanks to a famous 1-0 victory over a below-par Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls increased their points tally to 40 courtesy of Pascal Gross’s header shortly before the hour mark.

The goal was awarded thanks to goal-line technology.

United barely registered an attempt all evening and were deservedly on the end of a seventh league defeat of the season, meaning that they have not yet secured second place with two games to play.

For Brighton, though, just a second win over United in 19 meetings ensures that they are safe from the drop with two games still left to play.