Russia 2018: Focus on Croatia, Yobo advises Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles defender and captain, Joseph Yobo has advised the Eagles class of 2018 to concentrate on ‘one game at a time’ when they kick off their tournament against Croatia on June 16.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria [NAN], Yobo, who led the team in Brazil in 2014 said: “It should be one game at a time. You don’t go to the World Cup and be dreaming of playing in the Final when you are not done with what you have right before you first in the group stage.”

The Super Eagles made it out of the group on three on their five qualifications for the global tournament – in 1994, 1998, and in 2014, but have never made it past the second round.

“Win your first game first, and prepare for the next one without thinking of the third game. It should be one at a time. I don’t think it is good to lose the first game and begin to panic.

“If the Super Eagles can win the first game, the confidence and quality will build and Nigerians will see the quality in them as the competition progresses.

Yobo was part of the Eagles team that lost to Argentina in 2010 and in 2014.

The former Everton defender believes it is time to get at least a point off the Argentines, even though they have Lionel Messi in their ranks.

“I played against Argentina in three World Cups,” said Yobo. “Maybe this is the time for Nigeria to record her first victory over the Albeceleste. If we don’t concede an early goal against Argentina, we should be able to get at least a draw.

“Croatia, Iceland… anything can happen. Croatia we know, but Iceland is the surprise package of Group D.

“I disagree with those worrying about the Super Eagles’ defence. What is important is experience.

“Yes, we may not have experienced senior players in that area but we have talented, fearless young players who can hold their own against any team. I really don’t think the defence is as bad as is being portrayed.”

Nigeria begins her campaign against Croatia on June 16 in Kaliningrad.