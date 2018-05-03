Super Eagles will excel in Russia –Yobo

Related News

Nigeria’s ex-international, Joseph Yobo, says he believes the current squad of the Super Eagles will excel in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Mr Yobo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the team should not be intimidated by others in their group — Croatia, Argentina and Iceland.

He spoke on the sidelines of a media parley organised by Multichoice Nigeria to unfold its plans to bring the world soccer fiesta to the homes of Nigerians.

The former Super Eagles Captain commended the effort of the Coach, Gernot Rohr, in bringing together gifted players to fight for jerseys ahead of the mundial.

Mr Yobo said he was of the opinion that the challenge in the goalkeeping aspect would be overcome and the team would do the nation proud in Russia.

He commended DStv for yet again bringing their quality to bear as they prepare to showcase the greatest football fiesta to Nigerians.

“It feels good to see that they want everybody to be a part of the football show by bringing it to their homes.

“The reduced tariffs would afford their customers to enjoy and be a part of history, and I believe the current squad of the Super Eagles would excel in Russia,” Mr Yobo said.

Earlier, Martins Mabutho, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Multichoice Nigeria Ltd., said football fans would be treated to an overwhelming FIFA World Cup Football coverage in June.

Mr Mabutho said at the media parley that the company would ensure no one missed out in the coming football fiesta.

As part of the project tagged “Connect with Greatness”, he said the company would reduce the prices of decoders and tariffs to as low as N500 on the Gotv platform.

He also said the company introduced a pop-up channel (SuperSport 14), which has been live on DStv and Gotv networks ahead of the soccer fiesta.

The General Manager said the pop-up channel was targeted at providing highlights and documentaries on FIFA classic matches and interviews to the delight of viewers.

“We have made arrangements that the entire 64 matches of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup be brought right to the comfort of our customers’ homes with the best commentaries.

“Having showcased the best of moments of the FIFA World Cup moments since 2006, this year’s edition promises to be a spectacle of fun and excitement,” he said.

(NAN)