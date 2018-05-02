Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi wins Leicester City Young Player Award

Related News

The Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has emerged as the winner of the Leicester City Young Player Award.

It is the second time in a row that the midfielder will be scooping this award having also done same in his maiden season with the Foxes after completing a switch from Belgian club, Genk.

The Leicester City end of the season award ceremony was held Tuesday night.

Ndidi was also nominated for the Players’ Player of the Season alongside Harry Maguire and James Vardy with Maguire going home with the award.

For the Player of The Season award which Ndidi was also nominated for, it was also won by Maguire.

Ndidi, 21, currently tops both his Club’s and the Premier League’s overall tackling charts, making a brilliant 138 interventions to date.

The Lagos-born middleman signed for Leicester City from Belgian outfit KRC Genk in January 2017 and has since established himself as a crucial member of the Foxes squad.

He is seen as the engine room for the Foxes. He also plays the same role with the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles, who are getting set for the World Cup.