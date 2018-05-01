Kanu, other Arsenal legends for Wenger’s final home game

Related News

A former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, is among the Arsenal legends that have received an invitation to attend Arsene Wenger’s last English Premier League home match.

Arsenal will play against Burnley on Sunday, their last EPL game at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The London club will be using the encounter to celebrate the departure of Wenger, who was in charge of the side for 22 years.

Arsenal, according to a report on British website, Daily Mail, have written to all their former players who have made 100-plus league appearances for the club to grace the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Kanu joined Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1999, and made 119 league appearances and scoring 37 times,

The likes of Sol Campbell, Thierry Henry, Tony Adams, Bob Wilson, Frank McLintock and other legends are also expected at the match.

While expectations are high on Wenger signing off with the Europa League trophy, some of the remarkable achievements of the 68-year old will include leading Arsenal to an unbeaten run all through the 2003-04 season in the which they earned the tag; The Invincible

Nigeria’s Nwankwo featured prominently in that remarkable run.

Wenger signed Nwankwo from Inter Milan in February 1999.

The former Super Eagles captain made his debut for Gunners against Sheffield United in the FA Cup and went on to win two Premier League and two FA Cup titles during his time with the London club.

When the news of Wenger’s exit from Arsenal was broken, Kanu was emphatic that the coach is leaving a big shoe that will be difficult to fill.

He said: “Big shoes for anyone to fill; playing for Arsenal under Arsene was one of the best periods of my career- 2 Premiership, 2 FA Cups, The Invincibles, playing with some of the best-assembled players and influencing millions of fans in Africa to support this great club.”