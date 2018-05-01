Oliseh announces exit from Dutch club

Related News

Former Super Eagles head coach and captain, Sunday Oliseh, has officially announced his exit from Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard.

The excellent work started by Oliseh ended well following last Saturday’s promotion of Fortuna Sittard from the Jupiler League to the Eredivisie which is top division in the Netherlands.

Oliseh had been on course to achieve this feat himself but fell out with the owners of Fortuna who suspended the Nigerian gaffer.

However, having won in the arbitration between him and Fortuna, Oliseh on paper was still the Head Coach of the newly-promoted club till May 1st, 2018.

Oliseh had been vindicated by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) tribunal following the discovery that Fortuna Sittard were indeed guilty of ‘black money payment’ as claimed.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder in a statement on his official Twitter account on Tuesday read: “Today 1st Of May 2018 officially ends my contract with Fortuna Sittard as Chief Coach.

“A big thank you to all who helped make this past 17 months a phenomenal success, especially Gino Facenna, Alex Voigt, my players, people of Sittard and all well-wishers. Stay blessed.”

While many wait to see the next point of call for Oliseh, he has already ruled out taking any appointment with Nigeria national teams having complained that his life was almost taken while he was briefly in charge of the Super Eagles.