Russia 2018: FIFA appoints 13 video assistant referees

World football governing body, FIFA, has named the 13 men in black, who will be video assistant referees at the upcoming Russia 2018 World Cup.

Leading the way are three Italians, two Germans, two Portuguese, and one each from Qatar, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Poland, and Bolivia.

There are three Italians on the list because Serie A introduced VAR this season, even though it has had its share of controversies like the sending off of Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino after consultation with VAR by referee Daniele Orstao, one of the Italians named on FIFA’s list.

Name Country Orsato Daniele Italy Irrati Massimiliano Italy Valeri Paolo Italy Zwayer Felix Germany Dankert Bastian Germany Dias Soares Artur Portugal Lopes Martins Tiago Bruno Portugal Makkelie Danny Netherlands Sampaio Wilton Brazil Gil Pawel Poland Vargas Gery Bolivia Vigliano Mauro Argentina Al Jassim Abdulrahman Qatar

FIFA said on its website, “The selection criteria for these VARs were primarily based on their experience as video match officials in their respective association and confederation competitions, in addition to their successful participation in several preparatory seminars and FIFA competitions, where they enhanced their VAR knowledge and skills by using the system.”

The statement continued: “Each match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia will have a VAR together with three assistants, AVAR1, AVAR2, AVAR3.

There have been complaints about the time wasted in getting the right communication across to the centre referee and the time lag of the incident and when it is called by the VAR.

But these 13 would not be the only ones watching video, FIFA revealed. “In addition to these 13 referees who will act solely as video assistant referees, some of the referees and assistant referees who have been selected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia will also act as video match officials during FIFA’s flagship competition. These appointments will be confirmed before each match.”

Nigeria does not have any representative on any of the referees’ list.