Felliani gives Manchester United late win over Arsenal 

Mourane Fellaini
Mourane Fellaini used to illustrate the story

Maroune Felliani was the hero for Manchester United on Sunday as his stoppage time header gave the Red Devils a slim 2-1 win over Arsenal in their Super Sunday Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

It was Arsene Wenger’s last visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager and it was initially looking good when Henrikh Mkhitaryan cancelled out Paul Pogba’s early goal.

However, while it was looking like the points will be shared, Felliani made sure United claimed all three points on offer to help the Red Devils seal their Champions League spot for next season.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s chance of European football next season without wining the Europa League is increasingly becoming more difficult.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was in action in Sunday’s game. 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.