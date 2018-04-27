Heartland fined N6.25 million over referee attack

Related News

The League Management Company has imposed on Heartland FC of Owerri a fine of N6.25 million for contravening the Framework and Rules that govern the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The body on its Twitter page said, “Heartland have been docked 3 accrued points after crowd trouble incident vs Plateau Utd on Matchday 18.”

Referee Yusuf Garba and his team were assaulted and so were the management team of their opponents, Plateau United.

The release read further: “Heartland will play their next 3 home matches behind closed doors while the team manager Mobi Oparaku, a former Super Eagles defender was “suspended from all #NPFL activities for the next 10 matches.”

Plateau United got an equaliser in added time, a situation that led to the melee that ensued.

The Fines

The various fines were, “Heartland have been fined N1m for encroachment immediately after their match vs Plateau Utd.

“Heartland have also been fined N500, 000 for failing to restrict unauthorised persons access to restricted areas during the match vs Plateau Utd.

“Heartland have also been fined N1m for assault on match officials after game vs Plateau Utd. The club will also pay N1.25m as compensation to the match officials.

“Another N500, 000 fine will be paid by Heartland for failure to use & issue matchday tickets for record & crowd control purposes.

“Heartland have been further fined N1m for issuing public statement capable of bringing the league to disrepute.

“For unfairly criticising and discrediting match officials who are officers or agents of the league, Heartland have also been fined N1m.”

The total fine came to N6.25 million.

In a further development, the LMC fined Plateau United N1 million for “issuing public statements capable of bringing the league to disrepute following the incident in their Matchday 18 game at Heartland.”