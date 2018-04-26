Europa League: Atletico Madrid hold Arsenal

Related News

Despite playing a man less owing to the 10th-minute red card given to Sime Vrsaljko, Atletico Madrid on Thursday night forced Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in their Europa League first leg semifinal clash at the Emirates.

After a barren first half, the Gunners got in front just after the hour-mark courtesy of a goal from Alexandre Lacazette.

While the slim lead was far from good enough for the Gunners, the advantage was short-lived as Antoine Griezmann got an 82nd-minute equaliser for Atletico.

Arsenal attempted to rally late on with Aaron Ramsey seeing a header superbly clawed away from goal by Oblak, but the English outfit could not force a winner and must find a goal in Spain next week to maintain hope of reaching the final

With the development, Arsenal have a tough task ahead of them in the second leg.

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, did not feature for Arsenal in Thursday’s game.

Meanwhile, at the Stade Velodrome, Olympique Marseille got a crucial 2-0 win over Salzburg in the other Europa League first leg semifinal clash played on Thursday.