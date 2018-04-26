Europa League: Atletico Madrid hold Arsenal

Atletico Madris
Atletico Madris

Despite playing a man less owing to the 10th-minute red card given to Sime Vrsaljko, Atletico Madrid on Thursday night forced Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in their Europa League first leg semifinal clash at the Emirates.

After a barren first half, the Gunners got in front just after the hour-mark courtesy of a goal from Alexandre Lacazette.

While the slim lead was far from good enough for the Gunners, the advantage was short-lived as Antoine Griezmann got an 82nd-minute equaliser for Atletico.

Arsenal attempted to rally late on with Aaron Ramsey seeing a header superbly clawed away from goal by Oblak, but the English outfit could not force a winner and must find a goal in Spain next week to maintain hope of reaching the final

With the development, Arsenal have a tough task ahead of them in the second leg.

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, did not feature for Arsenal in Thursday’s game.

Meanwhile, at the Stade Velodrome, Olympique Marseille got a crucial 2-0 win over Salzburg in the other Europa League first leg semifinal clash played on Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.