Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (LIVE UPDATES): Los Blancos seek to emulate the Bavarians

The last team to win the Champions League in three consecutive seasons was Bayern Munich – a feat Zinedine Zidane and his team want to emulate. But first, the defending champions have to get over the considerable Bayern challenge at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening.

Both teams have in-form strikers in Robert Lewandowski for Bayern and the inimitable Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid, whose only hope for a trophy this season is to win the Champions League.

Jupp Heynckes will miss the battling qualities of Arturo Vidal but David Alaba passed a late fitness start while Zidane has decided to start Karim Benzema and Isco.

Bayern Munich XI [4-3-3]: Sven Ulreich; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, David Alaba; Javier Martinez, Thiago Alcantara, James Rodriguez; Thomas Mueller, Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid XI [4-3-2-1]: Keylor Navas; Daniel Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo; Karim Benzema

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Allianz Arena in Munich…Kick off is 7:45 p.m.