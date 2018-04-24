Champions League: Salah takes Liverpool closer to final

Related News

Mohamed Salah scored two goals and the same number of assists as Liverpool secured a 5-2 victory over Roma in the first leg of their semi-final Champions League clash on Tuesday night at Anfield.

Surprisingly, it was Roma that dominated the early proceedings in Tuesday’s game before Liverpool got into their usual self and predictably it was Salah that broke the deadlock in the 31st minute before adding another goal just before half time.

The Reds continued from where they stopped in the second half as Salah provided an assist for Sadio Mane who was quite wasteful on the night and then for Roberto Firmino who socred another goal later in the game.

With Liverpool leading 5-0, Jurgen Klopp thought it wise to remove Salah and that didn’t look like the best of decisions as Roma had more audacity to look for goals afterwards.

Their efforts paid off in the 81st minute as Edin Dzeko got Roma’s first away goal and a Diego Perotti penalty ensured that it is not yet over for the Giallorossi.

If Roma can beat Liverpool 3-0 like they did against Barcelona, then they will be ones to play in the final.