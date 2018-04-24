NBTE/NIPOSSGA Games: 22 teams jostle for football glory

Related News

Twenty-two teams are slugging it out in the football event at the ongoing 19th National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)/Nigeria Polytechnics Senior Staff Games (NIPOSSGA) in Enugu.

The Games which started on April 21 will run till April 28 which will be the final for football.

At the Rangers temporary stadium inside the Liberty Estate, Enugu on Tuesday, nine matches were played from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In the first match, Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu defeated National Board for Technical Education Kaduna NBTE 1-0.

In the second, Barkin Ladi Polytechnic played 1-1 draw with Kaura Namuda Federal Polytechnic, Benin Kebbi.

Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, beats Federal Polytechnic Bauchi1-0, Federal Polytechnic Bali, Taraba draw 1-1 with Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa.

Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara, overpowered Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri 2-0 and Niger Polytechnic, Zungeru, pounded Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi 4-0.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, has hammered Tops Saki Polytechnic, Uyo 5-0 as Ibadan Polytechnic and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Ondo State played goalless draw.

Osun State Polytechnic, Iree wrapped up the day with 1-0 victory over Delta State Polytechnic, Ofete, Oghara.

The top teams in each group will qualify for the round of sixteen as they have group A to G.

The NBTE/NIPOSSGA competition will end on April 28.

(NAN)