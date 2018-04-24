Nigeria League: Heartland FC risks sanctions over referee’s attack

Related News

Nigeria Professional League side, Heartland FC, are at the risk of being banished away from their present home ground at the Dan Ayiam Stadium in Owerri and possibly pay a hefty fine to the League Management Company.

This follows the ugly incident that greeted their league match against Plateau United on Monday in Owerri where the referee in charge was attacked by those alleged to be fans of the Naze Millionaires.

Centre Referee, Yusuff Garba, who officiated the NPFL Match Day 18 tie, was reportedly beaten to coma.

He was attacked by irate ‘fans’ after the visiting team equalised via former Osun United Tosin Omoyele’s stoppage-time strike.

An official of the LMC who does not want to be quoted directly said they would have to wait for the Match Commissioner’s report before any action is taken.

“The LMC has been preaching football without violence. Once we get the official report from the Match Commissioner on what transpired, we will take decisive actions” the LMC official offered.

It has been a torrid season for Heartland FC who only just got promoted back to the Premier League after going down to the Nigeria National League.

Monday’s result leaves Heartland FC at the bottom of the table while Plateau United climbed to 11th on the log from their previous 14th spot.