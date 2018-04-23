Watch some Nigerian goals weekend

Related News

Ighalo strikes four into Zhicheng’s hearts

With like 50 days to the World Cup in Russia, Odion Ighalo showed his potency by scoring four goals against Guizhou Zhicheng. Ighalo scored his first in the 24th minute and concluded his scoring spree three minutes into added on time. The 5-2 win took Changchun Yatai’s points tally to eight in the seven-week old league.

Musa’s brace rescues CSKA

It took two goals within 15 second half minutes for Ahmed Musa to rescue CSKA Moscow from a home defeat to Krasnodar. Musa showed vision and power to thump home the equaliser on 73 minutes and then showed fast feet and accuracy to grab the winner five minutes from time. The win took CSKA to second on the table, albeit until Spartak Moscow play their game in hand. Musa now has three goals in seven league games since he came on loan from Leicester City in January.

Simy leads Crotone’s survival run

Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo scored in two successive matches for the first time in his professional career on Sunday as he equalised for Crotone away to Udinese. The 6 ft. 6 in tall Nigerian got on the end of a cross in the seventh minute and then his shot was deflected into the path of his teammate, Marco Faraoni, who finished from close range four minutes from time. Crotone held on and moved from 18th place to 17th – two points above SPAL, with four matches to go.

Moses wins Man of the Match

Last Thursday, Victor Moses reminded everyone of his class as he helped Chelsea to a 2-1 away win over Burnley at Turf Moor. He committed the Clarets defence to conceding an own goal in the first half. And when the home team scored an unlikely equaliser, Moses was on hand to plunder the winner and keep his team in the hunt for a Champions League slot.

Umar gets fifth strike

Olympics bronze medalist, Sadiq Umar netted his fifth goal in 11 league appearances – six starts, for NAC Breda last week, on loan from Torino. Umar got on the end of his headed flick, surged powerfully past his marker and finished low for the equaliser on 73 minutes. But the away side could not hold on as they conceded a second goal. NAC Breda are two points off the relegation places with two matches to go in the season.

Ibrahim scores rare goal

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Rabiu Ibrahim helped himself to a goal in Slovan Bratislava’s 3-1 away win over his former side AS Trencin. Rabiu grabbed the second goal of the encounter in the 39th minute and that was the midfielder’s first goal of the season, in his 17th appearance.

Nwakaeme’s goal drought ends after 64 days

Super Eagles fringe player, Anthony Nwakaeme scored again in the Israeli league on Sunday after a drought that lasted 64 days. Nwakaeme, who last scored on February 17 against Maccabi Petah Tikva netted a brace against Maccabi Netanya in a 5-1 victory. The win extends Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s lead atop the table to seven points with five matches left in the season. His first was from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute and he added the second three minutes later.