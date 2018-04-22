FA Cup: Victor Moses qualifies with Chelsea for final

Related News

Nigeria international, Victor Moses, was in action from start to finish as Chelsea sealed their place in the final of the FA Cup in England on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Southampton.

Second half goals from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata ensured that Chelsea will stake another chance at winning the FA Cup after being beaten in last year’s final by Arsenal.

Qualifying for the final wasn’t a stroll in the park for Chelsea as they failed to find a way through the Saints in the first half.

Giroud, however, gave the Blues the perfect start they craved for in the second half; scoring in the first minute after resumption.

While it was looking like Chelsea will only be relying on the goal by the French man to qualify for the final, Morata who has endured a long goals drought sealed the victory with his 82nd minute strike.

An epic final is now on the cards as Chelsea will be facing Manchester United.

Interestingly, this is the only chance of silverware for either Jose Mourinho or his opposite number Antonio Conte.

While Chelsea will be gunning for an eighth FA Cup title, United will look to equal the record of Arsenal with a 13th FA Cup title.