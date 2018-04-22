Barcelona crush Sevilla to win ‎Copa del Rey 

Related News

Barcelona simply blew Sevilla away in Saturday’s Copa del Rey final; winning 5-0 in the largely one-sided final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Luis Suarez set the tone for the day as he got the opening goal in the 14th minute before Lionel Messi doubled Barca’s lead in the 31st minute.

The goal by the Argentine was a milestone as Messi became the second player to ever score in five Copa del Rey finals

Five minutes before half-time, Suarez extended Barcelona’s lead to make it 3-0.

Sevilla simply had no answers for the rampaging Barcelona attack as they shipped in two more goals.

In the second half, Andres Iniesta scored in the 52nd minute before Phillipe Coutinho put the icing on the cake; scoring from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.

With Saturday’s win at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Barcelona became just the third team to win four consecutive Copa del Rey titles after Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.